ANON (ANON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ANON has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $21,189.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002278 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00118819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00152346 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

