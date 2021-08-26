Ansbert Gadicke Sells 7,376 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

CGEM stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.88. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth $58,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

