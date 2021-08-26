Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

Antero Resources stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

