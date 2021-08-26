Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANFGF. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. Peel Hunt raised Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.16. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

