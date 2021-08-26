Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $4,113,515.15 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $4,113,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $5,476,385.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $7,945,791.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $3,282,845.54.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50.

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25.

Shares of APO opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

