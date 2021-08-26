Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

AMEH has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.