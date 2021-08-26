Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Stock Holdings Increased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 219,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 258,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter.

AIF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $15.58. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $15.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

