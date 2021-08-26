Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

