Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Short Interest Update

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMEFF remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. Appreciated Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

About Appreciated Media

Appreciated Media Holdings, Inc is a worldwide film and television media production packager. It engages in producing independent films, made-for-television movies and TV series for global B2B distribution. The company was founded by Kirk Shaw, Tony Zhang and Norman Tsui on January 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

