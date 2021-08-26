Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) Short Interest Update

Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMEFF remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. Appreciated Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
About Appreciated Media
Read More: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Appreciated Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciated Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.