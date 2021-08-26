Aptiv (APTV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) recently:

8/10/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $164.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $171.00 to $179.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $169.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $169.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $161.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $157.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Aptiv PLC alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 428.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $237,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $79,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.