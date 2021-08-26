AR Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,558,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,275,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,862,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,711,000.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,888. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have commented on OGN. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

