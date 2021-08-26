Aramark Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,364 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the typical volume of 989 put options.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $34.35. 4,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,843. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40. Aramark has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Aramark by 50.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 175.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Aramark by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,310,000 after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

