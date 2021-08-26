Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

ABR has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

NYSE:ABR opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,292,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,135,000 after acquiring an additional 234,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 255,837 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after purchasing an additional 958,339 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

