Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Sells $210,200.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.