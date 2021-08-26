Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in August

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ARRRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38. Ardea Resources has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.49.
Ardea Resources Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardea Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardea Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.