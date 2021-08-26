Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Down 87.2% in August

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARRRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38. Ardea Resources has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.49.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

