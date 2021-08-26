ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

