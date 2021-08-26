ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 614 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.82. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

