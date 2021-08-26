ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 289,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.81. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.