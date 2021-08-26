ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,299.18 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,467.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.