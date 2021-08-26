Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ANET opened at $374.12 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

