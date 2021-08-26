Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $361,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 373,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $235,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE CAH opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

