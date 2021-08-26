Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Z opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 172.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $285,921.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,175. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

