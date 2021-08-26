Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,579 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,323,000 after buying an additional 1,130,305 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $88,197,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 212.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,619,000 after buying an additional 1,040,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $135.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of -797.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $892,150.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,436,457 shares of company stock worth $182,588,274. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.