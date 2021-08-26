Arizona State Retirement System Sells 378 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $226.43 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

