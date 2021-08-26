Arizona State Retirement System Sells 636 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $185.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $188.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.08. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

