Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.21. 15,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,239. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.24.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

