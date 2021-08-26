Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 154,133 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,969,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,133 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $33,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,203,000 after buying an additional 182,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after buying an additional 78,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

