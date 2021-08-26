Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 726,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,864,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,572,000 after acquiring an additional 786,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

