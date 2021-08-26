Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,903 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $36,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 54.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 44,988 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Shares of PINS opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.07. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 267.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,006,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 967,470 shares of company stock worth $68,648,482 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

