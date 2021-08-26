Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $27.62 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 478,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $112,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of BMBL opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.