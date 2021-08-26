Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 726,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,864,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,572,000 after purchasing an additional 786,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

