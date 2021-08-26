Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,783,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,244,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,811,000 after buying an additional 57,967 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 142,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,089,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $155.32 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $157.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.