Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93,791 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.42% of AllianceBernstein worth $19,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.09%.

AB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

