Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $185.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $123.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

