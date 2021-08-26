Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $187.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $31.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,471. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.59. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,374,000 after acquiring an additional 394,113 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,789,000 after buying an additional 382,517 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,212,000 after buying an additional 158,483 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,195,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

