Asia Global Crossing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) Short Interest Update

Asia Global Crossing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGXF remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Asia Global Crossing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Asia Global Crossing

Asia Global Crossing, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Prior to November 2002, the company operated as a pan-Asian telecommunications carrier providing telecommunications services, including data and Web-hosting services to wholesale and business customers. Asia Global Crossing is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

