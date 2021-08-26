Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,605 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $75.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.58. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

