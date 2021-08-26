Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,566 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $16,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

