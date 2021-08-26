Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,289 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

SBAC stock opened at $349.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.66 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $364.22.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

