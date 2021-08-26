Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,320 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,022,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

KIM stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

