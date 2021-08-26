Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABF. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,435 ($31.81).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,988.50 ($25.98) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £15.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,114.46.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

