AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £100 ($130.65) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,613 ($112.53) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,471.10. The firm has a market cap of £133.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

