Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 10,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 58,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39.

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

