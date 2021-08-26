Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atomera were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atomera by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Atomera by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 642,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,637 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atomera by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atomera by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATOM traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.60 million, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Atomera Profile

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

