AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

NYSE T traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,669,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,295,703. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $192.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

