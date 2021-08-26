Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Austin Engineering’s previous final dividend of $0.002.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Austin Engineering Company Profile

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, tyre handlers, and other ancillary equipment.

