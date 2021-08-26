AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives $43.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOCIF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of AOCIF stock traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $37.25. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141. AutoCanada has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

