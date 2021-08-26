Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.30 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.67. 33,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,681. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58. Autohome has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autohome stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 418.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Autohome worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

