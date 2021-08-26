Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.08

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.08 and last traded at C$13.06, with a volume of 44639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.91.

APR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.66. The firm has a market cap of C$510.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

