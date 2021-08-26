Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NuVasive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 9.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

NuVasive stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,948.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

